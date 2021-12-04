Filing a 1895-page charge sheet in the Goregaon extortion case, Mumbai police on Saturday, named ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze as one of the six accused in the case. Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of the chargesheet in which Vaze has admitted to being asked to extort Rs 2 crore each day. The charge sheet has been filed against four of the six accused - Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Alpesh and Chintu while two other accused have been named as wanted.

Chargesheet filed against Param Bir, Vaze

As per the chargesheet, Sachin Vaze has admitted to the police that he took orders from ‘Number 1’ i.e Param Bir Singh. Vaze allegedly admitted that Singh had threatened him to extort Rs 2 crore each day. When ACP Sanjay Patil allegedly refused to get involved in the racket, Vaze allegedly told him, "You don’t know Param Bir Singh. You have to do this," states the chargesheet.

The Goregaon extortion case is based on a complaint registered on August 20 by a hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal. He alleged that Param Bir Singh, Vaze and the other accused persons extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him. Till now, 30 people have been interrogated by the investigative team in relation to the case. Vaze, who has been in jail since April, is currently in judicial custody in connection to the same case.

On the other hand, Singh has been suspended by the Maharashtra govt after multiple investigations against him for dereliction, extortion etc. In the order issued by the Maharashtra govt, Param Bir Singh has been suspended for certain 'irregularities and lapses' committed by him including unauthorized absence from duty and disciplinary action has been initiated against him. Sources state that Singh - who was Maharashtra DG (Home guards) - has refused to accept his suspension and will seek legal recourse. The Supreme Court has already granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join and co-operate with the investigation.

Param Bir Singh extortion cases

Param Bir Singh has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.