Param Bir Singh Avoids arrest By Old Friend MVA Govt In Atrocities Act Case Till May 20

The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it would not arrest former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh till May 20 in connection with the FIR registered against him by Thane police under the Atrocities Act.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata representing Maharashtra Government has informed the division bench of Justices PB Varale and NR Borkar that the state will not arrest Singh until it has filed an affidavit in response to Param Bir's plea, that the FIR registered against him was not maintainable.

"The FIR was registered on April 30 and an investigation into the case has already begun. The Police will not arrest him till the time it files an affidavit in response to Singh's plea quashing the FIR," Khambata said, stating that allegations were serious in nature.

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, Param Bir's counsel, said that the case was filed with malafide intentions and was an abuse of powers by the police.

"It is a completely misconceived FIR and protection should be given to the petitioner (Param Bir)," Jethmalani said.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 20 when the High Court will again hear Param Bir Singh's plea to quash the FIR.

Corruption cases against Param Bir Singh

An FIR was registered against Singh on April 30 against the corruption allegations levelled by police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge posted at Akola in Maharashtra. The charges pertain to allegations of series of corruption by Param Bir Singh when he was Thane Police Commissioner. A Zero FIR in this regard was lodged in Akola and was later transferred to Thane Police. Param Bir Singh had filed a petition seeking quashing of the FIR. Ghadge alleged Singh pressurised him to drop some names of persons from a case when Ghadge was posted in Thane Police Commissionerate during 2015-2018. Ghadge said Singh slammed false cases against him for his refusal to drop the names of some people in a case.

Singh has been embroiled in several cases against him apart from Ghadge's allegations. The Maharashtra government has also ordered two investigations into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and the other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange, claiming that Singh, when he was Mumbai CP, demanded Rs. 2 crore for revoking his suspension. Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when Singh was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Moreover, Maharashtra CID on Wednesday began its probe into the complaints lodged by cricket bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna against Param Bir Singh. The bookies have claimed that Param Bir Singh and former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had extorted money from them after falsely implicating them in betting cases. Jalan was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a Rs 45 lakh cricket betting case. The bookie claimed that he was asked to cough up Rs 10 crore by officers Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma and Raj Kumar Kothmire. He added that after negotiation, a settlement was done at Rs 3 crore.