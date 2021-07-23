Param Bir Singh Booked In 2nd Extortion Case In Two Days; Man Alleges Ex-CP Sought Rs 2 Cr

Trouble mounted for ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh on Friday as another case of alleged extortion has been filed against him based on a complaint by one Sharad Agrawal. Singh along with five others have been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from Agrawal. An FIR has been filed against Param Bir Singh and five others - Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane police. Singh, who is currently Maharashtra DG Home Guards, has been 'on leave' since May.

2nd extortion case against Param Bir Singh

On Thursday, Mumbai police registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel, confirmed DCP PRO S Chaitanya. An FIR has been filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has already begun an open investigation into bribery allegations by Inspector Anoop Dange.

Dange claimed that Param Bir Singh after taking charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner, suspended him because he had filed an FIR against a very influential accused in 2019 and the CP wanted his name to be dropped from the chargesheet. Dange, who was recently reinstated by the state government, alleged that Param Bir Singh had close connections with underworld gangsters and that he was asked to pay Rs 2 crore by Singh's relative for being reinstated into the police force. Singh had accused ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, leading to his transfer and Deshmukh's resignation.

Other allegations against Singh

Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Apart from Ghadge, three bookies have accused Singh of extortion and slapping false cases against them in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.