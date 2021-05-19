Param Bir Singh Case: 3rd Complainant Records Statement, Names Ex-CP, Pradeep Sharma

In the latest development, a third complainant - Munnir Khan - has recorded his statement with the Maharashtra CID probing the 'extortion racket' allegations levelled against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. As per sources, Munnir Khan's statement was recorded before the CID for three-and-a-half hours and reportedly stated that he had been falsely implicated in a case on the pretext of being present with Ketan Tanna while kidnapping Ritesh Shah at gunpoint on 22 January 2018. Along with his statement, Munnir Khan also reportedly submitted his passport with an immigration stamp copy and a High Court order which observed that the complainant was not present in India on 22 January 2018.

As per sources, Munnir Khan has named Param Bir Singh, former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma, former Thane police cop Rajkumar Kothmire and three others in his statement to the Maharashtra CID. Further, the complainant claimed that Pradeep Sharma had extorted money via Bimal Agarwal who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in 2012, by the CBI in 2016 & by the ED in 2017. Munnir Khan claimed that Binay Agarwal had called him and had asked him to 'settle' the matter with Pradeep Sharma.

Second complainant names Param Bir Singh

After Sonu Jalan, another complainant Ketan Tanna named former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, alleging an extortion racket being run by the former top cop, before the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID). Ketan Tanna was called by the state CID to record his statement at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Tanna was present at Konkan Bhavan for nearly seven-and-a-half hours and is said to have submitted some key evidence against the former Mumbai CP.

Sources told Republic TV that during questioning, Ketan Tanna provided all the evidence before the state CID over the allegations made by police during Tanna’s arrest, stating that Tanna kidnapped complainant Ritesh Shah on 22nd January 2018. Tanna provided his Visa copy and passport copy with the Immigration stamp dated 22 January, the same date, before the State CID. On Tuesday, Ketan Tanna placed Key evidence including call recording between Tanna and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, call recording between Tanna and the complainant Ritesh Shah and other documents related to the case.

Sources further state that Tanna while recording his statement before the CID said, Inspector Kothmire used to work with the given instruction by Param Bir Singh and Pradeep Sharma. Tanna also said that the MCOCA case was falsely implicated against him to extort money. Moreover, Maharashtra CID has summoned Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge attached to the Akola Police control room, asking him to record his statement on May 19 at 11 AM in Konkan Bhavan.

Bookie levels extortion allegations against Param Bir Singh

In his letter levelling allegations against ex-Mumbai Police CP, Sonu Jalan claimed that he was asked to cough up Rs 10 crore by Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma and Raj Kumar Kothmire. He added that after negotiation, a settlement was done at Rs 3 crore. He further accused Singh and Sharma of 'illegal activities' and 'extorting many by threatening and pressuring them' and implicating them in false cases if they failed to pay huge amounts. Similarly, another bookie Ketan Tanna, alleged that no steps were taken against corrupt police officers because Param Bir Singh was shielding them.

Earlier this week, the Thane Police Commissioner had ordered the transfer of Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire - accused of extortion along with former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh by a Cricket bookie - to Gadchiroli last Thursday. The development came after Republic accessed a letter penned by two bookies, Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna, who claimed that Param Bir Singh and his colleague & former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had extorted them after falsely implicating them in betting cases. Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket, was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a Rs 45 lakh cricket betting case.

Maharashtra Govt probes Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra govt has ordered two probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and the other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs. 2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. The Bombay HC has refused to grant the former Mumbai CP interim protection urging him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9.