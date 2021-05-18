Param Bir Singh Case: After Sonu Jalan, Another Bookie Records Statement Before Maha CID

After Sonu Jalan, another complainant Ketan Tanna named former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, alleging an extortion racket being run by the former top cop, before the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID). Ketan Tanna was called by the state CID to record his statement at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Tanna was present at Konkan Bhavan for nearly seven-and-a-half hours and is said to have submitted some key evidences against the former Mumbai CP.

Sources told Republic TV that during questioning, Ketan Tanna provided all the evidence before the state CID over the allegations made by police during Tanna’s arrest, stating that Tanna kidnapped complainant Ritesh Shah on 22nd January 2018. Tanna provided his Visa copy and passport copy with the Immigration stamp dated 22 January, the same date, before the State CID. On Tuesday, Ketan Tanna placed Key evidence including call recording between Tanna and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, call recording between Tanna and the complainant Ritesh Shah and other documents related to the case.

Sources further state that Tanna while recording his statement before the CID said, Inspector Kothmire used to work with the given instruction by Param Bir Singh and Pradeep Sharma. Tanna also said that the MCOCA case was falsely implicated against him to extort money. Moreover, Maharashtra CID has summoned Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge attached to the Akola Police control room, asking him to record his statement on May 19 at 11 AM in Konkan Bhavan.

Ghadge who leveled serious corruption charges against Param Bir Singh submitted a complaint letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister, and Maharashtra DGP seeking FIR against Parambir Singh. Following that Akola city filed an FIR against Param Bir Singh and 32 others.

On Monday, Bookie Sonu Jalan while recording his statement before the state CID for nearly seven hours revealed that his arrest was pre-planned by Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma, and other police officials. Jalan also placed some key evidences before Maharashtra CID including the call data records of the complainant, reflecting that he was present at his residence during the incident, the audio conversation between Sonu Jalan and co-accused. Not only this but also the audiotape of Thane Police cop Rajkumar Kothmire asking the complainant to come to the police station to make a settlement with the co-accused in the case.

Sonu Jalan had written a letter to Maharashtra Director General of Police alleging that Param Bir Singh and some other police officials had extorted Rs 3.45 crore from him. Similarly, Ketan Manshukhlal Tanna and Moonirahmed Pathan too claim in the letter that they were framed in fake cases and crores were extorted from them.

The statement was recorded by the CID personnel at their office in Navi Mumbai as a part of the probe initiated against Param Bir Singh and other police officers on the allegations of extortion levelled by Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna, and others.

