Param Bir Singh Case: Bookies Record Statements With Maharashtra CID, Submit Key Evidence

After an initial questioning on Friday, bookie Sonu Jalan and two other complainants, who had written to the Maharashtra CM alleging an extortion racket being run by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, recorded their statements before the state CID on Monday. The three complainants were present at Konkan Bhavan for nearly seven hours and are said to have submitted key evidence against the ex-top cop. As per sources, Sonu Jalan has revealed that his arrest was pre-planned by Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma and other cops.

On Monday, the complainants placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs and other documents on-record against Param Bir Singh. Earlier on Friday, Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna - were questioned for over six hours at Konkan Bhavan.

As per sources, the evidence submitted to Maharashtra CID included the call data records of the complainant, reflecting that he was present at his residence during the incident, the audio conversation between Sonu Jalan and co-accused, and the audiotape of Thane Police cop Rajkumar Kothimbare asking the complainant to come to the police station to make a settlement with the co-accused in the case.

Bookie levels extortion allegations against Param Bir Singh

In his letter levelling allegations against ex-Mumbai Police CP, Sonu Jalan claimed that he was asked to cough up Rs 10 crore by Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma & Raj Kumar Kothmire. He added that after negotiation, a settlement was done at Rs 3 crore. He further accused Singh and Sharma of 'illegal activities' and 'extorting many by threatening and pressuring them' and implicating them in false cases if they failed to pay huge amounts. Similarly, another bookie Ketan Tanna, alleged that no steps were taken against corrupt police officers because Param Bir Singh was shielding them.

Earlier this week, the Thane Police Commissioner had ordered the transfer of Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire - accused of extortion along with former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh by a Cricket bookie - to Gadchiroli last Thursday. The development came after Republic accessed a letter penned by two bookies, Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna, who claimed that Param Bir Singh and his colleague & former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had extorted them after falsely implicating them in betting cases. Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket, was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a Rs 45 lakh cricket betting case.

Maharashtra govt probes Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra govt has ordered two probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and the other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs. 2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. The Bombay HC has refused to grant the former Mumbai CP interim protection urging him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9.