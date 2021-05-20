Param Bir Singh Case: CID Records Statement Of Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge; Ghadge Moves SC

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday recorded the statement of Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, attached to the Akola Police Control Room, who submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Home Minister and Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with the serious and corruption allegations levelled against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Sources informed Republic that Bhimrao Ghadge had recorded his statement before the state CID for around two hours. Ghadge provided the information to the CID about the FIR registered against 33 police officials including Param Bir Singh on his complaint letter given to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Maharashtra DGP. He also informed how false cases were registered against him and a C-summary report was filed in a criminal case to benefit certain people while Param Bir Singh was Thane Police Commissioner from 2015-2018.

In his complaint, Ghadge had alleged that as Thane Police commissioner, Singh had allegedly collected money from his juniors to give them their preferred postings. He had further alleged that Singh interfered in cases under investigation and had asked Ghadge to not take action against a particular person named in one case. He also alleged that when he refused to do so, FIRs were registered against him under various pretexts.

This is the second investigation relating to Param Bir Singh, which was transferred to the State CID with the order of the Maharashtra Home Department last week. Earlier, an inquiry being conducted by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), based on a complaint filed by alleged bookie Sonu Jalan, was also later transferred to the CID.

Sonu Jalan's statement has been recorded by the state CID several times. Ghadge, who was posted in Thane police Commissioner during 2015-2018, had alleged that during his tenure, several officers there under Singh had indulged in various acts of corruption.

Ghadge moves SC, wants CBI to take over Param Bir Singh probe

On Thursday, Bhimrao Ghadge also filed an intervention petition before the Supreme Court, accusing Param Bir Singh of being corrupt and missing his office of power for vested interest. In his plea before the SC, Ghadge sought the probe into Param Bir Singh to be transferred to the CBI and out of Maharashtra. Further, the inspector who has served in the force for 27 years, claimed that he was tortured by Param Bir Singh as he belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) and claimed that he was allegedly denied promotion due to the same. Ghadge also accused Param Bir Singh of having connections with 'big builders'.