Param Bir Singh Case: Maharashtra CID Records Statement Of Bookies Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department on Wednesday began its probe into the complaints lodged by cricket bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The state CID has recorded the statement of the two complainants in the case and asked them to appear once again on Friday.

Both Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna were summoned by the police department to their statement. DCP Crime had also asked other businessmen to join the probe as the Thane Police is also investigating the matter.

The bookies have claimed that Param Bir Singh and former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had extorted money from them after falsely implicating them in betting cases. Their statements were recorded by an SP rank officer, who noted the timeline of the case. Both Jalan and Tanna have been asked to furnish all necessary evidence by Friday.

Accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket, Jalan was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a Rs 45 lakh cricket betting case. The bookie claimed that he was asked to cough up Rs 10 crore by officers Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma and Raj Kumar Kothmire. He added that after negotiation, a settlement was done at Rs 3 crore.

He further accused Singh and Sharma of 'illegal activities' and 'extorting many by threatening and pressuring them' and implicating them in false cases if they failed to pay huge amounts. Similarly, another bookie Ketan Tanna, alleged that no steps were taken against corrupt police officers because Param Bir Singh was shielding them.

Earlier this week, the Thane Police Commissioner had ordered the transfer of Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire to Gadchiroli last Thursday

Maharashtra govt orders probe against Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra govt has ordered two investigations into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and the other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs. 2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. The Bombay HC has refused to grant the former Mumbai CP interim protection urging him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9.