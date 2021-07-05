Param Bir Singh In More Trouble?: Maharashtra CID Asks Complainant Sonu Jalan For Proof

Maharashtra Police has sought evidence from complainant Sonu Jalan about his allegations of bribe against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and inspector Rajkumar Kothmire.

The Maharashtra CID has asked Sonu Jalan to produce more evidence as he had levelled allegations against Rajkumar Kothmire that the inspector forced him to pay bribe in kind i.e. clothes and luxury watches that the inspector bought for himself and his children. Jalan alleged that Kothmire bought clothes worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a watch worth Rs 40,000 from a shop that was owned by Sonu Jalan's acquaintance while Jalan was in police custody in June 2018.

Sonu Jalan's allegations Param Bir Singh and other tainted cops

Sonu Jalan is a cricket bookie who was harrassed and extorted by former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh. Last month, Jalan had filed an intervention application before the Bombay High Court against a petition filed by Param Bir Singh, seeking relief from the procedures specific to criminal law in cases of corruption against him by the units working under the Maharashtra police.

Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket was arrested by then Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs. Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) and former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh is facing Maharashtra CID investigation in connection with complaints of bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna. Sonu Jalan had earlier filed a complaint along with Ketan Tanna, Munir Khan alleging that they were implicated in a false case by Param Bir Singh.

Sonu Jalan in his complaint mentioned that former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had demanded Rs 15 lakh in 2017, and threatened if failed to pay the same, it would lead him to be trapped in 169 cases. In 2018, Param Bir Singh, who was then the Thane Police Commissioner, had asked Sonu Jalan to pay extortion money of Rs 10 crore to Pradeep Sharma. Sonu Jalan has also complained that Pradeep Sharma threatened him saying he will slap charges on Sonu Jalan under the MCOCA Act.

Ketan Tanna and Munir Khan have also alleged that they were demanded extortion money in crores by Param Bir Singh and Pradeep Sharma. Ketan Tanna in the complaint has said that his wife was called to the Anti-extortion cell and police officials had beaten Sonu Jalan in front of his wife while threatening her to pay the ransom amount. Ketan Tanna mentioned that Pradeep Sharma and Rajkumar Kothamire threatened his wife and demanded Rs 2 Crore which was later settled at Rs 1 Crore.