Param Bir Singh Leaves Mumbai Police Crime Branch Office After 7-hour Grilling

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has left Crime Branch Office after more than seven hours of interrogation in alleged Goregaon extortion case.

Kamal Joshi

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has left the Crime Branch Office in Kandivali after more than seven hours of interrogation in the Goregaon extortion case. His lawyer, Rajendra Mokashi, speaking to the media, said that his client was cooperating with the agencies.

The alleged extortion case at Goregaon Police Station was registered on August 20, based on hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal's complaint, in which he alleged that the ex-top cop, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, and the other accused extorted cash and valuables worth ₹11.92 lakh from him. He has four other cases registered against him.

As per sources, former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh is likely to appear before the Chandiwal committee on Friday, November 26, in relation to his extortion charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Suspension after surrender for Param Bir Singh?

According to Republic Media Network sources, the process to suspend Param Bir Singh is underway. The Cabinet is likely to take a decision on suspension. The Maharashtra Cabinet is also seeking details of Param Bir Singh's properties. His Benami properties are under scanner too.

The ground for his suspension is that he hasn't shown up for work in the past six months after being appointed as the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard. He was initially granted medical leave, which expired on August 29. However, he has since failed to report for duty. Param Bir has also broken civil rules and he has five extortion charges against him.

After 231 days in hiding, Param Bir was tracked down in Chandigarh on Wednesday after he switched on his phone. Earlier on Thursday, he landed in Mumbai and joined the probe. This development comes after Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest and asked him to join the probe.

