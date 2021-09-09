Param Bir Singh Met Vaze-Sharma Post Mansukh Hiren's Death; Called It Suicide: NIA Witness

More details continue to emerge in the Mansukh Hiren murder case, as the NIA chargesheet has quoted a Maharashtra Police official as a witness who told them that he saw tainted former Mumbai police officer and alleged encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma being escorted by fellow disgraced ex-cop Sachin Vaze from former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's office after Mansukh Hiren's death. The witness also revealed that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that Mansukh Hiren committed suicide. Pradeep Sharma is one of the accused in the Mansukh Hiren murder case.

"As we were entering the chamber of CP, I saw ex-Police officer Pradeep Sharma being escorted out of the chamber of the CP by Waze...In front of all of us CP sir said that it was very unfortunate Mansukh Hiren committed suicide and that he shouldn't have taken his life under pressure," the witness said in the NIA chargesheet.

It is pertinent to mention that the 10,000-page chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) mentions that various meetings were held in then CP Param Bir Singh's office compound to plot the execution of the murder of Mansukh Hiren - the businessman whose SUV was used to plant explosives near Antillia on February 25.

Sachin Vaze: The mastermind behind Antilia bomb scare

Earlier on Friday, Republic Media Network had accessed exclusive details of the chargesheet which clearly states that Vaze not only hatched a criminal conspiracy to place a Scorpio laden with gelatin sticks and a threat note, that was addressed to the Chairman of a major business group, near the threat note addressee's residence, but, in fact, was instrumental in physically placing the car at the site. All this, to regain his clout as an 'ace detective encounter specialist' of the Mumbai Police, the NIA said.

As part of his well-planned conspiracy, Sachin Vaze ensured that he was the prime investigative officer of the Antilia bomb scare case. He tried to get Mansukh Hiren to file a false complaint of theft of the car. Then Vaze began to pressurise him to take responsibility for placing the vehicle near Antillia. When Hiren refused, Vaze conspired with the other co-accused Sunil Mane and Pradeep Sharma to eliminate Hiren.

Meanwhile, mention of Param Bir Singh in the Mansukh Hiren murder case chargesheet comes to light at a time when a warrant has been issued against him for repeatedly failing to appear before the Chandiwal Commission in connection with the extortion case. Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against him by the Thane Police after he was wanted in connection with the extortion cases against him. The whereabouts of the ex-Mumbai top cop who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard are currently unknown.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)