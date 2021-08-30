Param Bir Singh On The Run? Ex- CP Warned To Appear Before Inquiry Panel Or Face Arrest

With former Param Bir Singh's whereabouts uncertain and the former Mumbai CP not attending the hearing of the Inquiry Commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal for a fourth time, the commission has issued a final ultimatum. The Justice Chandival commission has said that if Param Bir Singh is not present before them for the next hearing on September 7, a warrant will be issued against him.

This ultimatum has come after the lawyers of Sanjeev Pallande and Kundan Shinde complained against the absence of Param Bir Singh. Sanjeev Pallande and Kundan Shinde are said to be associates of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, against whom Param Bir Singh has levelled serious extortion allegations.

Further, even more trouble seems to be mounting for Param Bir as his old reportee - tainted ex-cop and former API Sachin Vaze - also deposed before the commission on Monday. Sachin Vaze was said to have deposed against his former boss Param Bir Singh in the Maharashtra extortion racket that is being probed by the NIA.

This is not the first time Param Bir Singh has missed a hearing. The Commission has slapped penalties on Param Bir Singh at least thrice for not appearing before it. Param Bir Singh was slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 twice - on August 25 and August 19 for not appearing before the Commission for the said hearings. Prior to that, he was asked to pay Rs 5,000 on June 22 for not turning up. As per sources, Param Bir Singh's current location is unknown; he is currently posted as DG of the Maharashtra Home Guards, but is said to have not attended to his duties almost since his appointment as he took leave citing ill health, even as allegations against him continued to surface.

Param Bir levels extortion allegations on Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh accused then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants of Mumbai. He alleged that Deshmukh suggested the possibility of a collection of Rs 40-50 crores from such establishments. Anil Deshmukh and NCP had refuted all extortion allegations, saying that Param Bir Singh was making such allegations to save himself from the Mansukh Hiren death case which is linked to the Antilia bomb scare case. However, Anil Deshmukh had to step down as Maharashtra Home Minister after Bombay HC allowed CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the Rs 100 crore extortion racket as alleged by Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh claimed he stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds after which he was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. Deshmukh is currently also being investigated by the ED.

Multiple FIRs against Param Bir Singh

Even as Param Bir Singh has made extortion racket allegations against Anil Deshmukh, multiple FIRs have been filed against Param Bir Singh on charges of extortion by various businessmen in Mumbai. Another extortion case registered against Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Mumbai Police on Friday had registered yet another FIR against him, Sachin Vaze and others on charges of extortion. The case was filed by a businessman named Bimal Agrawal at the Goregaon Police Station.

In his complaint, Agrawal alleged that the accused extorted Rs 11.92 lakhs by threatening him of filing cases against his hotel, BOHO restaurant, and BCB bar. Goregaon police station registered a case under Sections 384, 385, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Sumeet Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vijay Singh, and Riyaz Bhati.

Agrawal claimed that suspended API Sachin Vaze contacted him last August saying Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh had asked Vaze to collect Rs 2 crores a day from restaurant and bar owners as a result of the losses he faced during the COVID pandemic.

Moreover, multiple other businessmen have accused Param Bir Singh of extortion and threats when he was the Thane Police Commissioner. Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and Munir Khan, cricket bookies and businessmen by profession have claimed they were harassed and extorted by Param Bir Singh.