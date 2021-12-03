Param Bir Singh Refuses To Accept Suspension Order; Likely To Seek Legal Recourse: Sources

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is likely to seek legal recourse against his suspension under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, sources told Republic TV on Friday. As per sources, he has refused to accept the suspension order from Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey. Sources also indicated that the IPS officer flagged the issue of seniority and asserted that only an Additional Chief Secretary rank officer can serve the order of suspension on him. Reportedly, the order might also be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Param Bir Singh's woes compound

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Param Bir Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. In the past, he has held several key positions in the police department including the Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai, Director General of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara districts and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). While 5 extortion cases have been registered against him in the state, he has been granted protection from arrest.

On November 25, he arrived in Mumbai and joined the probe pertaining to the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station thus marking his first public appearance after 231 days. On Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government suspended the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner on account of the pending cases and the disciplinary proceedings pertaining to the irregularities and lapses committed by him including the unauthorized absence from duty. During the period of suspension, he shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as applicable.