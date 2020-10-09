Param Bir Singh Said Republic, FIR Named India Today, Police Named None in Court: Lawyer

On Friday, Aniket Nigam, a lawyer representing one of those named in the case related to the TRP scam, while addressing the media after a court hearing in the matter said that Mumbai Police did not name any channel in the court, and said that they need time to investigate. They made such an appeal while seeking custody of four arrested in the case. He said that four persons have been arrested including owners of both the Marathi channels -Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.

Advocate Aniket Nigam said: "We told the court that the investigation is not fair and thus we oppose the request of Mumbai Police for custody of the accused. They (Mumbai Police) did not mention the name of any channel in the court. They sought custody stating that they need time for investigation. We said that the initial FIR mentioned another channel (India Today) while another channel (Republic TV) was named by Police Commissioner."

How did Param Bir Singh name Republic and not India Today?

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) under the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India measures the TRPs of channels with barometers. This installation of barometers was done by a company called Hansa Research Group.

Mumbai Police Commissioner said that the crime branch has found a massive TRP scam. Mumbai Police then arrested Vishal Ved Bhandari, Relationship Manager of Hansa on October 6. Bhandari revealed to Mumbai Police that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed for "increased ratings." He added that a manipulative TRP rating causes several advertisers to part with a huge sum of money to undeserving channels. The Mumbai Police on October 6 lodged FIR naming India Today and other channels but not Republic TV.

Mumbai Police then issued notice to BARC on October 7, and said that Republic TV is being investigated as Vishal Ved Bhandari who has been arrested has claimed that he manipulated barometers to watch Republic TV for monetary consideration. The notice was given to the BARC under Section 91 CRPC and named Republic TV, while completely omitted the name of India Today.

Later, when Republic TV accessed the October 6 FIR copy, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that India Today's name appeared in the initial stage of investigation, but was not substantiated by witnesses. In his press conference, however, he did not mention India Today even once. Neither did he clarify if Police investigated India Today in the matter, and what is evident is that he gave India Today a clean chit within hours. His proceed to appear on India Today after levelling allegations on Republic in an act that has, along with everything else, led to mass calls for his resignation.

Here is Arnab Goswami's full statement:

"The FIR in the TRP case has now come out. It mentions India Today. India Today is mentioned 6 times in the FIR. Detailed allegations have been made against India Today. In fact, the entire FIR is against India today. Now, a key witness has also spoken and made key allegations against India Today. Param Bir Singh should tell the country why he is refusing to take action on the FIR against India Today. The cat is out of the bag. It is now clear that Param Bir Singh did a desperate press conference to save India Today and target Republic for its SSR, Palghar and Hathras coverage. He has no moral, legal, ethical right to continue as Mumbai Police Commissioner anymore. Now that the facts are out, he must issue an apology and quit. Republic will take strong legal action against Param Bir Singh. Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level."

