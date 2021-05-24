Param Bir Singh Withdraws Plea From SC After Bombay HC Expresses Displeasure

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure on Mumbai's ex-Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh for his petition in the Supreme Court saying he was compelled to approach the Apex court as the Bombay HC was not listening to his plea quashing the FIRs against him. Following the Bombay High Court's displeasure, Param Bir Singh's counsel Mahesh Jethmalani has said his client is taking back the Supreme Court petition.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court ordered the Maharashtra Government to not arrest Param Bir Singh till June 9, with regards to the 2015 case filed by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge. The court ordered that Singh, who is currently Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards), must not be arrested till the next date of hearing (June 9), provided he co-operates with investigating agency. The matter has been adjourned till June 9 for a regular hearing after the summer vacation.

Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge's allegation against Param Bir Singh

Ghadge has alleged that Singh asked him to stop the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore and dropped names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet. Ghadge added that when he refused, Singh filed false and frivolous complaints against him which led to a 14-month jail term for Ghadge till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Ghadge claimed that during Singh's tenure, eleven police officers were promoted as seniors over him. Ghadge has approached the State Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Commission as he believed the reason for such a decision was that he belonged to the "Mahar" Scheduled Caste.

Apart from Ghadge, three bookies have accused Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh of extortion and slapping false cases against them. Sonu Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs. The bookies have alleged that Singh and his colleague - Pradeep Sharma had extorted them while implicating them after falsely implicating them in betting cases.

Maharashtra govt probes Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra govt has ordered two probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs.2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. The Bombay HC has refused to grant him interim protection urging him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9. Singh had accused ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, leading to his transfer.