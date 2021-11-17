Param Bir Singh's Assets To Be Seized By Mumbai Crime Branch; Awaits Court Orders

The Mumbai Police has stepped up its search operation against absconding former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and is expected to seize his assets. According to reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch will get in touch with the state's Home Department to get the property details of Param Bir Singh. In addition, it is also awaiting the court order to confiscate his property under the legal process.

Additionally, the Crime Branch has also suspected that the absconding cop may have some 'benami' properties. After gathering information, the Crime Branch is also likely to write to Income Tax properties to investigate the matter further. The Crime Branch is also assuming that some properties can also be under the name of Singh's family members. Therefore, it is set to legal options. According to the law, once the court orders for a proclamation, Singh will be given a time frame of 30 days to appear before the agency. However, if he does not appear within the given time, then the process of confiscating the properties will be started.

Moreover, Republic Media Network has also learned that in connection with the close aide of the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, who is under the scanner of the Income Tax Department has found a company where Singh is said to be allegedly involved with no actual source of income.

Mumbai Court to pass order on declaring ex-CP Param Bir Singh 'absconder'

On Monday, a Mumbai Court heard Maharashtra CID's plea that sought to declare Param Bir Singh as an absconder in relation to the five extortion cases against him. There are three Non-bailable warrants issued against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner after which the Maharashtra government initiated the procedure to suspend the tainted officer.