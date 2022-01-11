Param Bir Singh's Bid To Move SC To Halt Dept Probes Fails; CBI States 'cover-up' Fear

In a setback to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Supreme Court refused to put an end to the departmental inquiries against him. An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh was hearing Param Bir's appeal against the Bombay High Court's order dated September 16 dismissing his plea against the two preliminary enquiries initiated by the Maharashtra government besides seeking the transfer of cases filed against him to the CBI. Appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, senior advocate Darius Khambata opposed the CBI probe.

Earlier, the central agency filed an affidavit contending that the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station had an overlapping effect over the allegations in the Anil Deshmukh case. Arguing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta observed, "The overlapping is so apparent that my apprehension is that the state police might do a cover-up". Retorting to this court, the bench noted that nobody is holier in this. When Singh's counsel Puneet Bali sought a dismissal of the departmental inquiries against his client, the SC commented, "We can't give you more protection than this".

Thereafter, the bench stated that it is a very "disturbing scenario" where a former top cop is having no faith in its own police force, observing "The head of the police doesn't have trust on the police. We are not going to pre-empt.". Thereafter, Mehta intervened, "If they have taken any steps it will block my investigation. Whatever the State or any department does should be subject to the order of the court". Refusing to consent to this at the current stage, the SC extended Singh's interim protection from arrest and adjourned the matter to three weeks later.

#BREAKING | Param Bir Singh matter being heard in Supreme Court, 'disturbing scenario where head of the police does not trust the police' says court.



Tune in for latest updates from the hearing on Republic TV - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/gXekaGkVGO — Republic (@republic) January 11, 2022

Param Bir Singh's woes compound with suspension

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Param Bir Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard and has held several key positions in the past including the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He has been in the eye of a storm since March 20 when he wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation. However, Singh was slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel. Meanwhile, 5 extortion cases were filed against him in the state and he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale.

On November 25, he arrived in Mumbai and joined the probe pertaining to the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station thus marking his first public appearance after 231 days. This was a result of the SC directing him to join the investigation while granting him protection from arrest. But his legal woes continued as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government suspended the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner on December 2 on account of the pending cases and the disciplinary proceedings pertaining to the irregularities and lapses committed by him including the unauthorized absence from duty.