As TRP Case Falls Flat, Param Bir Singh Brings In EOW To Probe Republic: Sources

In a big development on Thursday, top sources revealed that the Mumbai Police Commissioner has roped in the Economic Offences Wing to probe Republic TV. This is yet another indication that the Mumbai Police had not managed to find any evidence against Republic TV in the alleged TRP scam. As per sources, the EOW investigates serious economic offences. Sources added that EOW personnel are also present during the ongoing questioning of Republic Media Network's Chief Financial Officer S Sundaram.

This development comes a day after sources close to Param Bir Singh disclosed that he has ordered a series of fresh FIRs to be filed against Republic TV. Sections within the Mumbai Police are not happy with these strong-arm tactics to 'fix' the Republic Media Network, according to sources. It is speculated that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is desperate to put the senior management of Republic TV including Arnab in the dock.

Mumbai Police alleges TRP scam

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Moreover, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. The HC too acknowledged that Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the Republic Media Network has decided to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs.200 crore as damages. This entails Rs.100 crore each for damage caused to the reputation of Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network respectively. Also, Republic shall file a contempt petition against ACP Sudhir Jambwadekar who initiated chapter proceedings with respect to FIRs that have been suspended by the Bombay HC's order.

