Parents Of Listed Terrorists Appeal Police To Get Their Wards Back To Mainstream

Just after two days the Jammu Kashmir Police released a list of wanted terrorists in Srinagar and its outskirts, parents have started approaching the police with an appeal to get the kids back to normal life, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone), Vijay Kumar said while talking to Republic TV.

“After the list was made public, many families approached us to help them to get their kids back. We are trying through our channels for their return to the mainstream and those who would not listen or won’t return will be neutralized,” said IGP, Kumar.

“List of wanted terrorists or terror associates was made public to create awareness among the general public and particularly to the parents of these kids that they (kids) have joined terror ranks,” Kumar added.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday (March 13th) released a list of nine most-wanted terrorists operating in Srinagar and its outskirts. The list by the J&K Police reads: "Wanted Terrorists/ Terror associates —Waseem Qadir Mir of Shahzad Pora, Nowgam Srinagar, who joined terror ranks on December 23, 2020, Adil Mushtaq Khanday of Pampore, Irfan Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, who joined on 14 December 2020, Bilal Bhat of Natipora, date of joining 14 December 2020, Saqib Dar of Old Barzulla, Srinagar, who joined on 05 April 2020."

The police list further reads that among the other wanted terrorists are Abrar Nadeem Bhat of Narbal, date of joining 31 December 2018, Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, a recycled terrorist who joined in 2012 and again in 2015, Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam and Ubaid Shafi Dar of Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

The police lookout notice has a landline and mobile numbers for anyone who has information about these terrorists. “Informer shall be suitably rewarded,” the notice reads.

About the recent stone-pelting incidents reported outside Jamia Masjid Nowhatta, Srinagar and Anantnag of South Kashmir, IGP Kumar said “We have done the videography of all the incidents and those involved have been identified. Many of them have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and few have been recommended for PSA,” he said, adding, “Stone pelting incidents won’t be tolerated”.

He further informed that those who pelted stones on security forces during an ongoing anti-terror operation in Rawalpora of Shopian today too will be arrested and booked as per the law.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.