Pari Murder And Rape Case: Victim's Mother Moves Supreme Court, Seeks CBI Investigation

In the latest development in the Pari rape and murder case, the mother of the victim has moved the Supreme Court demanding a CBI investigation in the matter. As per the mother of the 5-year-old victim, the accused has refused to undergo a narco test before the Juvenile Justice Board. Expressing a lack of faith in the Odisha police's investigation, she has requested the apex court to direct a CBI probe into the matter.

The Odisha Police's probe into the death of the minor girl had previously drawn criticism from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) last month. Condemning the police probe, the apex child rights body has called it "severely flawed" with "glaring defects". The Commission had, in turn, issued letters to the superintendent of police (SP) and district magistrate (DM) of Nayagarh asking for certain documents such as the age proof of the victim and a copy of the FIR.

Pari murder case

The case pertains to the mysterious death of a five-year-old girl who went missing while playing in front of her house at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on July 14. Her skeletal remains were found on July 23. The mother has alleged that her daughter was a victim to an organ racket.

After the parents tried to self-immolate themselves in front of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar alleging a lack of investigation into their daughter's death, the state constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in November 2020 to look into the matter.

So far, SIT Chief Arun Bothra has arrested an 18-year-old as the main accused, stating that he had raped the 5-year-old after strangling her to death. However, the entire probe into the matter has drawn severe criticism from the Opposition which has raised questions over the alleged involvement of Babuli Nayak, a loyalist of the State’s Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo who has been named as the main accused in the complaint lodged by the parents.

