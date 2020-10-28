Parliament Panel Pulls Up Twitter On Ladakh Blunder; Seeks Explanation On Geo-Tagging

Parliamentary Panel on Data Protection has sought a written explanation from top officials of microblogging site Twitter on showing Ladakh as a part of China.

A few days ago the Central Government has expressed strong disapproval over the misrepresentation of the map of India. Earlier this month, Twitter had come under fire for showing the geo-location of Leh in "Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China" and failed to fix its misrepresentation the first time around.

After noticing the blunder, Ajay Sawhney, the Secretary of Electronics and IT ministry asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens. He emphasized that any attempt to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable. The Indian government representative also said in his letter that it is unlawful to do so.

Centre's warning to Twitter

Giving a stern warning to Twitter, Sawhney had pointed out that such an incident brings disrepute to Twitter but and raises questions about its neutrality and fairness. Secretary IT has categorically stated that Leh is headquartered of the Union Territory of Ladakh and both Ladakh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, are integral and inalienable parts of India governed by the Constitution of India.

National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale who highlighted the outrageous discrepancy said, "The government has written a letter now after I pointed out the anomaly. It is high time that Twitter fixes all the problems."

This is not the first time that Twitter has committed this 'mistake'. Back in 2016, Twitter was accused of showing the erstwhile state of J&K under Pakistan and China's territory. The Centre had then come forward with a ‘The Geospatial Information Regulation Bill 2016’ which was later removed. "Whoever acquired any geospatial information of India in contravention of the law shall be punished with a fine ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100 crore and/ or imprisonment for a period up to seven years,” the draft bill read.

