Parliamentary Standing Committee On IT Summons Facebook & Twitter Amid WhatsApp Row

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT on Sunday issued summons to Facebook and Twitter officials in connection with the bi-partisan scrutiny into the misuse of social media with regards to the privacy laws and personal data protection. The officials have been asked to appear before the Committee on January 21. It is important to note that the tech giants have been summoned against the backdrop of the massive row over Facebook-owned Whatsapp's new Privacy Policy and the alleged changes that it has proposed to introduce.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp updated its terms of service and privacy policy around how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products, only to draw the users' ire. After facing severe user backlash, WhatsApp announced its decision to postpone its new privacy policy, which was to come into effect from February 8, allowing users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the application. The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, as per the company.

Plea filed in SC against WhatsApp

In the latest, WhatsApp decided to assuage its users who woke up to the four messages displayed on their status from a contact named ‘Whatsapp' on Sunday morning. The messages were 'We are committed to your privacy’, ‘WhatsApp can’t see your shared location’, ‘WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end to end encrypted’ and ‘WhatsApp doesn’t share your contacts with Facebook’. However, this move largely backfired as people thought that WhatsApp being able to send a message on their status, without its contact being saved indicated the flaws in their privacy policy.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has filed a plea in the Supreme Court of India seeking a direction to WhatsApp to roll back its proposed policy. The plea has also sought a direction to the Centre to intervene in the matter and frame guidelines to govern large technology-based companies such as WhatsApp Inc., Facebook Inc., and Facebook India Online Services Private Limited.

