Shaheen Bagh Stir: Partial Reopening Of Noida-Faridabad Road Brings Relief To Commuters

As a major relief to the citizens commuting between Noida and Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh police opened one side of the Kalindi-Kunj road on Saturday, February 22.The Noida-Faridabad road which was shut for 70 days in view of the Shaheen Bagh protests, was one of the major roads connecting the national capital.

Visuals show that barricades are still present at the site while allowing vehicular traffic. Police have particularly reopened the stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad.

While all roads close to the area have been closed by the Uttar Pradesh Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch had predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering.

People celebrated after the road was opened for commuters. After a long-drawn process of negotiation with the anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh, the agitators have finally come to terms with opening one side of the road, to avoid further inconvenience to people.

While there has been no news on whether the protests will end or be shifted to Jantar Mantar, opening one side of the roads comes as a major relief to the people of Delhi.

Shaheen bagh protests

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Supreme Court appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

