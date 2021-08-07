Particle Physicist Cum DU Professor Invited By CERN Knocks Delhi HC As No Leave Granted

A particle physicist and Delhi University professor, who has been invited by the Centre for Nuclear Energy (CERN) for research purposes, has approached the Delhi High Court after the varsity refused to grant him a study leave.

Dr Ashok Kumar, who has approached the court through advocates M A Niyazi and Nehmat Sethi in his plea stated that he has been invited to be stationed at CERN, Geneva for two years to work on a very prestigious project.

"The petitioner applied for study leave of 2 years as per regulations issued by Respondent No. 2 (University Grants Commission). As required, the Head of the Department duly gave his recommendation. However, thereafter, the Respondents have taken a view that an Associate professor is not eligible for study leave," the plea stated.

According to the petition, Dr. Kumar joined as an Assistant Professor at DU in 2008 in the Department of Physics & Astro Physics and was promoted to the post of an Associate Professor (Particle Physicist) in the same Department of Physics and Astrophysics, University of Delhi in April 2018 and has since completed three years on the said post.

"It would not be out of place to mention that though the Petitioner belongs to a scheduled caste category, he was appointed on his own merits to the post of lecturer under general category and has excelled in a very prestigious field and is a living example for the marginalized strata of the society to which he belongs," the petition said.

The petitioner further informed the court that recognizing the expertise, contribution and association in this research field for the last 20 years, he was given a fully sponsored opportunity at an international level to be appointed as the Technical Coordinator by the CMS GEM collaboration to lead the commissioning of GE1/1 station and coordinate upcoming activities such as production and installation of GE2/1 GEM detectors at CERN, Geneva.

"For the same purposes, the petitioner was invited to CERN, Geneva for a period of two years starting from 01.04.2021 vide an invitation letter dated 02.02.2021 since the project required physical presence at the Experiment site," the petitioner stated.

Mr Niyazi and Ms Sethi appearing for Dr. Kumar further informed the court that the Regulations clearly state that the study leave shall be granted to an entry-level appointee as Assistant Professor after three years of continuous service, to pursue a special line of research directly related to his work in the University.

"...the Respondents cannot be allowed to make selective interpretation of the regulations for their own unknown purposes. This goes against the basic rule of interpretation of statutes," it said further.

After hearing preliminary arguments, a single-judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Prateek Jalan has issued notice to the University of Delhi and the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 26.

Advocates Mohinder Kumar Rupal and Apurv Kurup appeared for DU and UGC respectively while advocates M A Niyazi and Nehmat Sethi represented the petitioner.