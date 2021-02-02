'Parties Defending Attacker Demoralising': Injured SHO Opens Up On Singhu Border Violence

After several political parties came to the defense of the sword-wielding man who attacked a Delhi Police SHO at the Singhu border, Republic TV spoke to the injured officer and his family, who shared their first-hand account of the incident and the politicization that followed the event.

'To save attacker's life was also my duty'

Narrating the series of events, Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal said, "Some locals were facing trouble with the farmers blocking their path. traffic would get diverted. They asked them to look for a resolution that would help them continue their protests without inconveniencing the locals but the farmers refused to talk to them. The following day, they once again come to talk but when they refused again, hot arguments broke out."

"Farmers began stone-pelting and retaliation followed. In the meantime, we tried to separate the two parties but farmers began to take out swords, spears, and lathis. One of these men rushed to hit the public with the sword, I was scared if a casualty happened, it could get serious. When I tried to stop him, he threatened me and I got injured. People came to us to beat him up, but to save his life was also my duty," he added.

Talking about how political parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refused to believe the Delhi Police, vouching to defend the assailant in courts and labelling the villagers as 'rioters', the injured SHO said, "They were not rioters (villagers), they had permission to come and talk to the farmers. It was the farmers who possessed weapons. This is very demoralizing for the police that they (political parties) want to defend the attackers. This is very wrong."

The SHO's family also narrated their experience from the incident, talking about how the family was gripped in fear when the visuals first started playing in the media. "I was very worried when I heard the news. We could not establish direct contact with him. When I saw the visuals, we were so stressed about what was happening then. We were scared it could escalate, but it's his job, he has to do it," said SHO Paliwal's wife.

AAP refuses to believe SHO; defends attacker

Last week, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that did not believe Delhi Police's report on the Singhu border violence and instead claimed that the protestor who attacked the SHO, did so in 'self-defence.' Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "As far as I know, the farmers were surrounded and unarmed farmers were beaten." Stating that the entire video should be watched, he opined that he may have attacked Paliwal in 'self-defense.'

"I cannot accept the police version because that is the official version of the government," Bhardwaj added. This statement by the AAP leader came after the Delhi Police on Friday arrested 44 people, including the man who had attacked Alipur SHO with a sword.

