Passenger From Dubai Held For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 48.80 Lakh

A man was arrested at the airport in Amritsar for trying to smuggle in 1,023.20 gram of gold in paste form by hiding it in his underwear on Tuesday, a Customs Department official said.

The man arrived on a flight from Dubai. The Customs officials found 1,023.20 grams of gold in paste form in his underwear.

The value of the gold was Rs 48.80 lakh.

The passenger was arrested and an investigation was underway.

