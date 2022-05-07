Patiala Clashes: Charges Slapped Against Parwana, Singla For Attacking Kali Devi Temple

In a key development pertaining to the Patiala clashes probe, police have slapped fresh charges against Barjinder Singh Parwana and Harish Singla for attacking the Kali Devi temple and using objectionable language against Hindus. According to the latest information, the Police have added section 295-A IPC against the accused for hurting religious sentiments. The sections have been added in all 6 FIRs pertaining to the case.

Patiala Police on Sunday arrested Parwana, Harish Singla along with others in connection with the violence that broke out after Khalistan supporters clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the region. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on April 29. Following the attack that left at least four injured, FIRs were filed against all accused and conspirators in the case.

Now, Patiala Police have added section 295-A IPC against the accused over hurting religious sentiments. Notably, certain sections were added in all 6 FIRs but 295-A was slapped against Parwana and Singla in one FIR. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the Inspector General of Police (Patiala range) to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence.

Patiala violence

The violence transpired during an anti-separatist march in Patiala, carried out by Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), one of the many factions of Shiv Sena present in Punjab. The rallying motto was 'Khalistani Murdabad' (death to pro-Khalistan) when Nihang Sikhs, said to be a warrior sect of the Sikh community, allegedly barged into the demonstration and protested the rally which led to violence causing hurt to four, including two policemen.

After the city went up in flames and unrest spiralled within minutes of rebuke, allegedly by a certain Sikh community, a curfew was imposed from 7 pm on Friday until 6 am on Saturday. Also, the Punjab government, in a bid to prevent further rumour and hate-mongering, suspended mobile services and internet connection while cellular voice calls continued to operate.

Meanwhile, AAP' Bhagwant Mann deemed the clashes were politically motivated and maligned with instigation from Shiv Sena, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD). On May 1, Shiv Sena's Harish Singla was arrested for taking out the procession without seeking permission and for instigating violence. On the other hand, Sikh activists, including Nihangs, who had initially gathered at Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara, marched towards the temple while images showed a few of them brandishing swords. Their procession too did not have permission from the authorities, officials said.

