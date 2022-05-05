Patiala Clashes: IG Constitutes 5-member SIT To Probe Into Violence That Injured 4

In the Patiala clashes probe, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the inspector general of police (Patiala range) to carry out a detailed investigation into the violence that ensued on April 29 after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured, including police personnel. The SIT formation came to the fore after police officers were transferred under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Subsequently, Mukhwinder Singh Chinna had been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik is inducted as the new senior superintendent of police for jurisdiction in Patiala and both officers shall take up the investigation hereafter. The violence refers to an anti-separatist march in Patiala, carried out by Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), one of the many factions of Shiv Sena present in Punjab.

The rallying motto was 'Khalistani Murdabad' (death to pro-Khalistan) when Nihang Sikhs, said to be a warrior sect of the Sikh community, allegedly barged into the demonstration and protested the rally which led to violence causing hurt to four, including two policemen.

Patiala violence

After the city went up in flames and unrest spiralled within minutes of rebuke, allegedly by a certain Sikh community, a curfew was imposed from 7 pm on Friday until 6 am on Saturday. Also, the Punjab government, in a bid to prevent further rumour and hate-mongering, suspended mobile services and internet connection while cellular voice calls continued to operate.

Meanwhile, AAP' Bhagwant Mann deemed the clashes were politically motivated and maligned with instigation from Shiv Sena, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD). On May 1, Shiv Sena's Harish Singla was arrested for taking out the procession without seeking permission and for instigating violence. On the other hand, Sikh activists, including Nihangs, who had initially gathered at Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara, marched towards the temple while images showed a few of them brandishing swords. Their procession too did not have permission from the authorities, officials said.

Main accused in Patiala violence

In a significant development, a video of Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala violence, was accessed by Republic Media Network wherein he can be seen asking his aides to gather weapons and trigger violence. In the video, the accused, sporting a saffron turban, can be seen provoking people to join the pre-planned violence staged by pro-Khalistani members against the Shiv Sena march.

Shortly after the video was accessed by Republic Media Network, IG Patiala held a press conference stating that the mastermind was held by Punjab Police when he was en route to Chandigarh airport from Mohali. The authorities mentioned that six accused have been detained so far while CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered strict action to be taken against anti-social and anti-national elements.