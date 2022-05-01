Patiala IG Says 6 Including Key Accused Arrested So Far, 20 Teams Formed To Probe Violence

In a key development, Patiala Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina on Sunday spoke to Republic exclusively on the violent clashes that broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala, Punjab on Friday. The police, during the briefing, said that they "will leave no stone unturned to nab the accused."

Inspector General Chhina said, “Under my supervision, SSP of Patiala, Deepak Parikh constituted more than 20 teams on 30th April, Saturday. Under the supervision of SP Wazir Singh and DSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Barjinder Singh Parvana, the main accused has been arrested in Mohali by Patiala Police.” He further stated, “The other accused, Shankar Bhardwaj, has also been arrested by the Patiala Police. Jaggi Pandit posted a hate speech on social media on Saturday to provoke the people of Patiala has also been arrested. So far, a total of six accused have been arrested since Saturday evening."

Inspector General Chhina stated, “I would like to deliver this message through media that if anyone provokes people of Patiala via any social media post or by conducting any procession on the streets of Patiala without giving prior notice to the authorities, will face severe punishment or strict action will be taken against them by Police officials."

He further stated, “we are arresting all accused according to the visuals received by the Patiala Police and we ensure no innocent goes behind the bars. However, the interrogation will take time as a special team has been constituted to investigate the Patiala clash.”

Patiala Clash

During the violence on Friday outside the temple, the groups hurled stones at each other and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control. According to sources, Shiv Sena workers were allegedly sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when the pro-Khalistani group launched attacks.

Hours later, police arrested Harish Singla for taking out the procession without permission and instigating violence. Sangla has been sent to 2-day police remand. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, who had initially gathered at Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara, marched towards the temple, a few of them seen brandishing swords. Their procession too did not have permission from the authorities, officials said.