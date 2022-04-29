Patiala Violence: DC Sawhney Urges For 'brotherhood' As Sena, Pro-Khalistani Groups Clash

Following abrupt clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan Sikh organisations in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney appealed to the contending parties to maintain 'brotherhood'. Deeming that peace is an essential component of the Punjab administration, she told Republic Media Network that harmony is central to all religions and even asserted that a resolution was imperative on both sides.

The statement holds relevance as a mob clash erupted between two groups after Shiv Sena called for a march against Khalistan in Patiala. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the Shiv Sena march site bearing sharp weapons like swords and daggers.

One person has been injured as protestors resorted to stone-pelting. Notably, the injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital, a source said.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today.



Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Patiala DC appeals for peace & harmony

"Even if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. As such, the District Administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace and brotherhood," Patiala DC said.

While the present situation is said to be under control and is being monitored, all measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony, Sakshi Sawhney added. Also, she appealed that nobody should fall prey to 'unsubstantiated news and social media forwards'. She also directed the massive crowd to return to their respective residences.

Shiv Sena & pro-Khalistani groups clash in Patiala

Heavy police have been deployed amid a mob clash between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala.

As per sources, Shiv Sena’s workers were allegedly sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when pro-Khalistani group launched attacks.

Thousands have taken to the streets in Patiala. Swords were being brandished by the clashing sides. Following the clashes, Dr Bhatti, former Punjab DGP, while speaking to Republic TV, slammed the clashes and called them ‘unfortunate’. The former officer launched also said that the Shiv Sena march should have been called off and state administration should have been more vigilant. The pro-Khalistan groups should not be allowed to recruit more people, he added.