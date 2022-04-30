Patiala Violence: Kejriwal Assures 'strict Action' Against Those Disturbing Punjab's Peace

In the aftermath of the violent clashes between pro-Khalistan groups and Shiv Sena workers in Patiala, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured that 'strict action' will be taken against the perpetrators. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that action will be taken against those jeopardizing the border state's peace.

"Strict action will be taken against those jeopardizing Punjab's peace," the Delhi CM told news agency ANI.

In a first move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took action against the officers responsible for the breakdown of the law and order situation in Patiala. The state government has replaced three police officers including Patiala IG Rakesh Agrawal, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, and Patiala SP Harpal Singh. The action comes a day after CM Mann held an urgent meeting with DGP and other senior officials over the Patiala clashes.

Patiala Violence

Shocking visuals surfaced from Punjab's Patiala on Friday after Khalistan supporters openly clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the area. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala. Stone-pelting was also witnessed from atop a 'Langar Bhavan'. According to Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, the incident left 4 including police personnel injured. The police were also forced to resort to firing to bring the clashes under control. A curfew was also imposed from 7 PM on April 29, to 6 AM, on April 30 in the region.

In a fresh escalation of tensions in the evening, stones were pelted on the car of suspended Shiv Sena Punjab working president Harish Singla, who had helmed the 'Khalistan Murdabad' march. The incident took place roughly 50 meters from the Kali Mata mandir, where clashes had broken out earlier. Singla, who was immediately suspended by Sena, has been sent to 2-day police custody on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that the Punjab administration and police were aware of the issue which was brewing for the last three days. "The situation was deliberately created because the AAP government is an urban Naxalite. It is known that they want to gain power in states. They want to gain power in more states and provoke people. They are destroying Punjab," said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.