Patiala Violence: Pro-Hindu Groups Call Off Protests; Give 2-day 'ultimatum' To Police

Pro-Hindu organizations in Patiala called off their demonstration on Saturday after receiving assurance of timely action against Khalistani supporters who allegedly attacked Kali Mata Temple on Friday. The situation is tense in Patiala ever since an armed Khalistani mob allegedly attacked a Hindu temple and ran amok in the city by brandishing swords. Several religious organizations had given the call for a Patiala Bandh demanding the arrest of the rioters.

However, the organizations have agreed to call off the protests on the condition that the police arrest all accused within 2 days' time.

Speaking to Republic TV on the demonstration, Panchanand Jagat Guru said, "Today we held protests over the clashes in Patiala. We have been assured by the administration that the attackers will be arrested within two days. If the action is not taken within the said time, we will intensify protests across the state."

Panchanand Guru said FIR has been registered against the attackers under Sections 307, 425, and 295, based on which action will be taken.

In the wake of the incident, district officials have imposed an 11-hour curfew, besides snapping mobile internet services in Patiala. According to the government order, all mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm. The Punjab government has also sacked Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal from his post. The Punjab government also ordered the transfer of Patiala SSP and SP.

Patiala violence

At least 4 people were injured as the groups clashed outside a Kali Mata temple when members of “Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)” took out an anti-Khalistan rally in Patiala.

The incident occurred earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organization collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organizations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans.

Reportedly, Khalistan supporters brandished swords and other weapons in opposition to the rally. The situation became tense after violence erupted from both sides.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.