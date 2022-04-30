Patiala Violence: Sacked Shiv Sena Leader Harish Singla Sent To 2-day Police Custody

Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla who was arrested for leading the anti-Khalistan protest in Patiala has been sent to two-day police custody. Singla was expelled as Shiv Sena's Punjab working president after clashes broke out in Patiala on Friday.

At least four people were injured in stone-pelting after members of pro-Khalistani organisations clashed with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Swords and other weapons were brandished in opposition to the rally on Friday.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.

Shiv Sena distances itself from sacked leader Harish Singla

After the clashes, Shiv Sena expelled Harish Singla and claimed that the party was not associated with the protest.

"By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party leader Harisha Singla has been sacked for anti-party activities," an official order stated.

Shiv Sena's Punjab President Yograj Sharma also wrote to Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stating that the party had nothing to do with Singla's actions.

"The event which was held by Harish Singla in Patiala has nothing to do with Shiv Sena. Harish Singla is solely responsible for what happened. If any incident happened during the event, then Harish Singla should be held responsible and the Shiv Sena has nothing to do with it," Yograj Sharma stated in his letter to the Patiala SSP.

In wake of the incident, district officials have imposed an 11-hour curfew, besides snapping mobile internet services in Patiala. According to the government order, all mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm.

The Punjab government has also sacked Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal from his post. The Punjab government also ordered the transfer of Patiala SSP and SP.