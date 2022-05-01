Patiala Violence: Video Accessed Of Accused Urging Crowd To 'gather, Amass Weapons'

In a significant development, a video of Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala violence which ensued on April 29, was accessed by Republic Media Network wherein he can be seen asking his aides to gather weapons and trigger violence. In the video, the accused, sporting a saffron turban, can be seen provoking people to join the pre-planned violence staged by pro-Khalistani members against the Shiv Sena march.

Shortly after the video was accessed by Republic Media Network, IG Patiala held a press conference stating that the mastermind was held by Punjab Police when he was en route to Chandigarh airport from Mohali. The authorities mentioned that six accused have been detained so far while CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered strict action to be taken against anti-social and anti-national elements.

6 accused & 2 arrests in Patiala violence case: Punjab Police

"From yesterday, under my supervision, SSP Patiala Parekh has constituted a team. Police have achieved huge success. The main accused has been arrested from Mohali while 6 accused persons have been arrested in total. We have made an arrest in the case of hate speech also. CM Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions that strict action has to be taken against any miscreants. Officer Deepak Parekh will personally see that the case reaches a conclusion," IG Patiala said on Sunday.

"There are some details we can't share with the media right now, since we do not want to hamper the investigation. Interrogation is a long process, and we will conduct a comprehensive investigation. There are two persons involved and Harish Singla has been arrested. We will prepare a chargesheet and send them to trial. We will make sure they are punished so that peace is not disturbed again. We don't want any innocent to be harassed," he added.

Patiala violence

Gritty visuals surfaced from Punjab's Patiala on Friday after Khalistan supporters clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the area. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

Stone-pelting was also witnessed from atop a 'Langar Bhavan'. The incident left 4 including police personnel injured. The police were also forced to resort to firing to bring the clashes under control and a curfew was imposed till 6 AM, on April 30 in the region.

In a fresh escalation of tensions in the evening, stones were pelted on the car of suspended Shiv Sena Punjab working president Harish Singla, who had helmed the 'Khalistan Murdabad' march. Singla, who was immediately suspended by Sena, has been sent to 2-day police custody on Saturday.