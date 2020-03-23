Patna: Employees Of A Company File FIR After Being Forced To Attend Office Amid Lockdown

Employees of a Patna-based private company registered an FIR in Kotwali police station for forcefully asking them to attend office despite the Bihar government's decision of a copmplete lockdown pertaining to COVID-19 crisis. Employees of a Patna-based company alleged that while they were on way to office, they were stopped by the police.

One of the employees Rohit Kumar said, "I was asked by the HR of the company to report to office, else there will be a salary cut and you will be removed from the job. I told her that I am unable to come to office because of the lockdown.''

Read the complaint to the police here:

'Some of the physically challenged employees were also not spared'

Another employee Rohan Kumar said, "Some of the physically challenged employees were also not spared and the company is not adhering to government advisory pertaining to COVID-19."

Republic TV also tried contacting the HR officials of the company, but they had locked themselves inside the office on learning that media has reached office. When contacted the police officials said that we are investigating into the matter .

The government has issued a directive for a complete lockdown and has asked people to maintain social distancing to fight the COVID-19.

