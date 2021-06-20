Patna HC Orders Bihar Govt To Update COVID Deaths Accurately Online; Slams Reluctance

Lamenting at the Bihar government's COVID handling, the Patna High Court on Friday, slammed the state govt's reluctance to provide the number of COVID deaths in the public domain. A Special bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar directed the Nitish government to disclose the accurate number of COVID deaths in a timely manner on a digital platform. Recently, the Bihar govt reconciled 3951 additional deaths after a court-ordered review.

Patna HC raps Bihar govt; orders to release deaths data digitally

The court cited the Right to Information Act and ordered the Bihar govt to provide information as to the number of deaths, be it for whatever reason, during COVID on a digital portal. Moreover, the digital portals should be made accessible to the general public with regular and timely updates, said the court. The data must be uploaded as per the right to privacy and all data not updated since 2018 must be uploaded within two months, ordered the HC.

Bihar reconciles 3951 new deaths

On June 10, the Bihar government reconciled 3951 additional deaths in 35 of 38 districts after a 20-day court-ordered audit. Patna topped the list with 1070 additional deaths, followed by Begusarai with 316 deaths and Muzaffarpur with 314 deaths. Siwan, Munger and Arwal are the only three districts where no additional deaths have been added. The districts topping in COVID deaths are Patna (2303), Muzaffarpur (609), Nalanda (463), Begusarai (454) and East Champaran (425).

On May 17, the Patna high court flagged irregularities in death figures in Buxar district ordering the government to review COVID deaths. In a 20-day audit undertaken by district-level committees comprising of civil surgeon, additional chief medical officer and a senior medical officer, 3951 new deaths were added. The administration claims that deaths reported at private hospitals, under home isolation, and of post-Covid complications had remained unaccounted for.

Bihar's COVID apathy

In mid-May, nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar. The Centre directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.