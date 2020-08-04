Patna IG Writes To Mumbai CP Regarding Exemption Of Vinay Tiwari's Quarantine

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Patna IG has written a letter to Mumbai CP regarding exemption of quarantine for Vinay Tiwari, an IPS officer from Bihar, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday. Vinay Tiwari came to Mumbai to supervise Bihar police's investigation and was quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations.

According to the sources, the Mumbai Police have not responded to the letter. They have been making repeated calls but Mumbai Police hasn't responded yet. On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called Vinay Tiwari's quarantine "inappropriate and forcible".

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed shock at the news of Patna city SSP Vinay Tiwary's forced quarantine in Mumbai on Sunday within hours after his arrival. The senior officer was deployed by Bihar Police to monitor the probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after reports of non-cooperation by Mumbai Police reached Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. However, Tiwary has been forced to remain under home quarantine for 14 days by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Sushant's sister Shweta took to Twitter and exclaimed, "What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant" as she shared a video report of the same.

'Investigation is going in the right direction'

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Tiwari, told reporters, "The investigation is going in the right direction. Senior officials are also satisfied with our investigation. Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case."

Meanwhile, Republic TV has also led an in-depth and extensive coverage of the events related to Sushant’s death. The channel unearthed numerous details like the expenses made by Sushant for Rhea, apart from exclusive interviews of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s family lawyer, his trainer, bodyguard, flatmate and friends.

