Patna Mayor Backs Republic's #CBIForSSR Campaign; Thanks Bihar CM Nitish, PM Modi

As the demand for a fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death increases, Patna Mayor Sita Sahu thanked the Centre, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ensuring justice for the late actor. The Bihar police have been incessantly active in order to get justice for Sushant.

In her letter, Sahu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a nod to a CBI probe and further thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for extending his support. Additionally, the Mayor profoundly thanked Republic Media Network for ceaseless coverage. Republic TV has been at the forefront covering the probe into the renowned actor's untimely demise and its investigation has revealed some shocking details.

Concluding her letter, she was certain that the truth will win and the guilty will be brought to fore.

Four Bihar Police officers were in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case upon the FIR registered by Sushant's father in Bihar. A senior IPS officer was also sent by Bihar Police to oversee the Bihar Police investigation, however, after landing in Mumbai he was sent under enforced quarantined by the BMC even as the four Bihar policemen who visited Mumbai earlier were not quarantined. Mumbai Police had to face strong criticisms by several political social and judicial sections including the Supreme Court, on quarantining the senior police officer.

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV highlighted that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of 'investigation'. The affidavit has also claimed that as the Maharashtra police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. It stated that the police were required to intimate the nearest executive magistrate and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, description of the body, marks or weapons found on or near the body - prior to filing an FIR.

