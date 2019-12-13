Patna Police Registers FIR Against Four Men For Gangrape; One Person Arrested So Far

A case of gangrape has been registered in the women's police station at Patna by a 20-year-old girl. The FIR has been filed against four men who were apparently known to the girl. The girl has alleged that she was forcefully raped by the main accused Bipul along with his three friends on December 9 in an apartment in Patliputra Colony, Patna.

Girl threatened

The girl has claimed that she and her brother were threatened to be killed by the men if she narrated the incident to anyone. In the FIR, the girl has mentioned the names of all the four people along with their mobile numbers, which indicates that the girl knew them. Meanwhile, police have also registered an FIR and the girl's statement has been recorded under IPC Section 164. Reportedly raids are being conducted at various places to nab the culprits. A detailed medical report is awaited.

Read: Shiv Sena's Chaturvedi lashes out at BJP MPs protesting Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India'

Read: WATCH: Rahul Gandhi defends 'Rape in India' remark amid red hot fury, refuses to apologise

Patna's SSP on the case

The SSP of Patna, Garima Malik while talking about the case said, "A case has been registered against four boys, for rape. The boys were known to the girl. We are ascertaining the CDR. One arrest has been made so far. SIT team has been conducted to nab the culprits".

Read: We condemned Sadhvi, Congress should do same: Rajnath on Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India'

Read: BIG: 'Raghuram Rajan met me...,' blurts Rahul Gandhi brazening out 'Rape In India' furore