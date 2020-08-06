Bihar Police's Sushant Death Probe Team To Return To Patna, Handover Case To CBI: IG Patna

Patna Inspector General of Police (IG) on Thursday said the police team from Patna which is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is coming back to Bihar. Speaking to Republic TV, IG Sanjay Singh said after returning from Mumbai, the four-member team will officially handover the case to CBI, following which the central agency will register a separate case in Patna.

'DGP is personally monitoring the matter'

The Patna IG added that the Bihar Police has requested the BMC to release IPS Vinay Tiwari who was sent to Mumbai to lead the probe but was "forcibly quarantined", adding that the civic body is defying the Supreme Court's order. "Even our DGP has taken up the matter and condemned it. We are also discussing all the possible legal options so that he can be released," he said.

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta announced in the Supreme Court that the Centre had agreed to the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. Republic TV has exclusively accessed the Government of India's notification to the CBI, dated August 5, to probe Bihar police's case relating to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Centre issues official notification

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued the letter dated August 5 where they have extended 'powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Bihar' for investigating in response to the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on July 25.

Sources said that the CBI will file its own case after taking cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR. After taking over the case, the CBI team will head to Bihar to formally take over case files/ documents from the state police, sources added. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed based on Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna. He informed on Wednesday that the recommendation has been accepted by the Centre.

CM Nitish thanks Centre

"The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case filed in Patna by the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanks to the Central Government for this. We hope that now a better investigation and justice will be found," Kumar tweeted.

The Supreme court has given 3 days' time to the Maharashtra government and the police to place on record the details of their investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The matter will be taken up next week. The SC also refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty from coercive action.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7. Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them.

Her statement will be recorded by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The summons are linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR. Rhea Chakraborty's CA had been summoned on Wednesday but skipped the appearance citing the heavy rains in Mumbai.

