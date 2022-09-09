Patna: Policemen Chased And Thrashed By Unidentified Group After Raids At Hem Plaza

At a time when the Mahagathbandhan government is making several promises to the people about providing security and development, cases of heinous crimes continue to remain on a rise across the state, especially targeting the police in Bihar. The incidents have raised questions about the government and the law and order system in the state.

Recently, two policemen were attacked by a group of people in the capital city of Patna after they tried to detain a few suspected miscreants.

The incident took place near the Patna Dental College and Hospital on the main Ashok Rajpath when the police went to raid Hem Plaza. However, on their way back to the station, the police found four unidentified people sitting near the Patna New Market who tried to abscond. The police later nabbed two of them, however, were surrounded by a group of people who attacked the two officers of the Peerbahor Police Station.

The officers are said to have been brutally thrashed by the group, taking advantage of which the detailed youths managed to flee. While the police officers are presently undergoing treatment at the hospital, an investigation has been also initiated in the matter.

Bihar CM denies the return of 'Jungle Raj' over failed law and order

Notably, such incidents have started to come to light at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been rubbishing the failure of law and order in the state.

Shortly after the BJP took a jibe claiming that 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness) has returned to Bihar with the Grand Alliance government coming to power, CM Kumar denied such claims and asserted that there is 'Janta Raj' (people's rule) in the state.

"Stray incidents are not a reflection of the overall law and order situation in the state. What Jungle Raj? Maintaining law and order has been the priority of our government. There is Janta Raj," Kumar said.

Image: Republic World