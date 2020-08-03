Patna SP Will Lodge A Strong Protest With BMC Against Quarantining IPS Officer: Bihar DGP

Responding to BMC's action of quarantining the IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has informed that the Patna IG has written to the BMC chief lodging a strong protest over its action. Pandey highlighted that as per Maharashtra government's guidelines, IPS Vinay Tiwari could be exempted from quarantine. The Bihar DGP added that Mumbai Police was informed of Tiwari's arrival before he left for the city.

Speaking to media on Monday, DGP Pandey said, "According to the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, quarantine was not needed. An officer has travelled due to some work and has notified the government as well, has requested for a room in IPS mess and a vehicle for him as well. That means he did not go secretly. Even before he left, Mumbai Police knew that he was coming because Patna's SP had written to his counterpart already. Patna's IG has written a protest letter to BMC chief today to apprise him of the situation."

Questions have also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

'Legally examining'

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday while addressing a media briefing said that no politician's name came up during the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking about the parallel probe in the case by Bihar Police and tussle between the two-state forces, he said that there is no question of non-cooperation and "we are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the case."

MHA to seek report

The Ministry of Home Affairs is also set to step into the investigation of the death case and seek a report from the Maharashtra government. This comes shortly after sources reported that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dialled the MHA requesting for them to step into the matter, expressing dissatisfaction in the way the Bihar Police was being treated by the authorities in Mumbai.

While the MHA was not stepping in since law and order is a state subject, the clashes between the police of the two states and the alleged obstruction by the Mumbai police was brought to the Centre's notice by the Bihar Government. Following this, MHA is likely to seek a detailed report on Sushant's investigation from the Maharastra government.

