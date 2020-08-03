Bihar Top-cop Vinay Tiwari To Seek Exemption From 14-day Quarantine To Probe Sushant Case

Patna City SSP Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to lead the Bihar Police's investigation and monitor the ongoing probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. However, he has been placed under institutionalized quarantine at an SRPF Guest House in Goregaon, Mumbai, following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country, as cited by the BMC. The Bihar Police official spoke to Republic TV and revealed that he will be filing for an exemption as he is on official duty.

The Patna top-cop said that BMC officials have placed him under home-quarantine citing "procedure" for domestic air travellers which is fixed by the State Government Notification dated 25th May, 2020 under number DMU/2020/CR. 92/DisM-1. He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State Government Notification. However, it is notable how the team of four members from Bihar Police who have been carrying out the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death since almost a week now have not been restricted by these procedures and guidelines, though as per BMC sources, their quarantine may indeed come to pass.

Vinay Tiwari's forced quarantine has elicited reactions from many politicians and celebrities on social media where the instance has been touted as an alleged attempt by Mumbai Police to block the further probe by Bihar police into the actor's death. However, Tiwari's testimony from his quarantine seems affirmative as far as the probe is concerned. He has updated on the status of the probe by revealing that Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant has been interrogated and that Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's roommate, will be intimated about his interrogation. He said that the team of Bihar Police officials has been trying to get in touch with Pithani who has promised full cooperation in the matter.

Tiwari said that his team has also progressed further in Disha Salian's death investigation case. Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Police was denied access to case files relating to Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's death by an alleged suicide on June 8. the MumbaiPolice officials had reportedly claimed that the folder on the laptop has been deleted 'by mistake'.

