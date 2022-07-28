Patna Terror Module Case: NIA Searches Locations In Bihar, UP; PFI Leader Raided

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday reached Bihar's Shankarpur village in connection with the PFI terror module case. Two teams of the NIA reached Darbhanga, Nalanda, and Motihari today to conduct raids.

As per sources, one team is interrogating the family members of Nooruddin alias Jangi living in a rented house in Urdu Bazar, while the other raided the houses of Sanaullah alias Aqib and Mustakim of Shankarpur in Singhwada. Simultaneous raids are happening at the houses of all the three accused.

Moreover, NIA is also carrying out searches at the house of PFI general secretary Mohammad Riyaz alias Babloo in Kuwan village, Chakiya in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. Sources have revealed that the investigation agency has also reached Jharkhand to conduct searches in connection with the case.

Patna terror module

This latest series of raids come in connection with the Patna terror module where three suspected terrorists, who were plotting to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were arrested on July 12. The investigation has revealed that the suspected terrorists were being trained in Phulwari Sharif, 15 days ahead of the PM's visit to plot ways to target him. The Bihar Police conducted raids at the Phulwari Sharif office of the suspected terrorists, which led to their arrests.

A day later, the Bihar Police raided multiple locations, including offices of the PFI after it founds links of the organization to a chilling document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India'. The organization has denied the link.

During the interrogation of accused Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a Pakistan-ISI link also emerged in the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case. Tahir confessed that Pakistan and other anti-India countries were involved in the module. Two WhatsApp groups were also found on his phone which talked about the 'Khilafat movement' in 2024 and 'direct Jihad' in 2023. A WhatsApp group called 'Markhor' was found which only had Pakistani members with some ISI members.

Chats were recovered pertaining to preparing people for jihad and connecting them with radical ideology. A WhatsApp group called Al Falahi was found which was operated from a Madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. It consisted of members of madrassas located along the India-Nepal border with the objective to keep an eye on activity in the border area.