Patra Chawl Land Scam Case: ED Carries Out Raids At Multiple Locations In Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operations at multiple locations in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also an accused.

The Rs 1034-crore land scam case is linked to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Goregaon and related transactions involving Rajya Sabha MP Raut's wife Varsha Raut and associates. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the federal agency attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5. Varsha Raut was also summoned by ED for questioning in the case.

Sanjay Raut arrested in Patra Chawl scam case

ED officials had raided Sanjay Raut's home on July 31. After detaining and interrogating him for several hours, the agency arrested him on August 1. During the raid, the central agency had seized Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash.

While being taken for questioning, Raut had said, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party."

On August 1, Raut was presented before a special sessions court which sent him to Enforcement Directorate's custody till August 4. His ED custody was extended till August 8. On August 8, the leader was sent to judicial custody till August 22.

Notably, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the ED, are now lodged in Arthur Road jail in three different barracks. They have been kept in separate cells for security reasons and TV, books, carrom, and other necessities have been provided to them in their barracks.