Payal Ghosh & Ramdas Athawale Meet Maha Governor; Discuss Case Against Anurag Kashyap

Actor Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to follow up on the sexual assault case that she has filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actor revealed that she has requested security from the Maharahtsra Governor who had assured her that the matter will be taken up with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"We have put forward our complaint to the Governor, given it in written also. I have also requested security from him, he was very cooperative with us. He said he will speed up the investigation and do everything from his side. Ramdas sir was also with me," said Payal after meeting the Governor.

Ramdas Athawale who was also present during the meeting said, "The Governor has assured us that he will speak to the Maharashtra Home Minister on this. She should get justice."

Payal's lawyer also briefed the media on the suit filed by Richa Chaddha against Payal, calling it a blatant attempt to scare the actress into taking back her case. "We have also filed a complaint against Richa Chaddha, who had given a defamation notice to scare us. Out of the 3 women named, 2 had no problem but she tried to scare us because she has connections with Anurag Kashyap. We will not be scared," said Payal Ghosh's lawyer.

Mumbai Police to summon Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap will be summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with the alleged rape accusations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh, as per sources. Ghosh had filed an FIR against him on Monday last week at Mumbai's Versova Police station and had met senior officials six days later to demand a quick probe into the case. She also claimed that if justice isn't delivered promptly, she will go on a hunger-strike.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for making unwarranted sexual advances towards Payal Ghosh in 2013 at his Yari Road house. According to sources, Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday evening for consuming chemical substances.

