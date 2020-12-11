PDP Neta Waheed Para Sent To 9-day Police Custody; NIA Court Allows Usage Of Lie-detector

In a major development, an NIA court granted 9-day custody of PDP youth wing chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para to J&K police on Friday. Para, who was arrested on November 25, was remanded to 15-day police custody already. Para was arrested after two days of questioning in connection to the ex-J&K police DSP Davinder Singh case.

Moreover, the special NIA court granted permission to the NIA to conduct a lie detection test on Para. NIA Sources report that NIA that Para was allegedly aiding Hizbul activities in South Kashmir in 2019. Para was allegedly in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, state NIA sources. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has refuted Para's 'terror link', vouching for him.

NIA chargesheets Davinder Singh & 5 others

In July, NIA filed a charge sheet against former J&K Deputy SP Davinder Singh and 5 others under several IPC sections including Arms Act, according to a press release issued by MHA. The other charge-sheeted are Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Hizbul terrorist Rafi Ahmad Rather, advocate Irfan Shafi Mir and ex-LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani. All of them are still in NIA custody in Jammu.

Davinder Singh was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. He was suspended in January even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence here right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment. Singh, who was decorated with President Police Medal last year, was grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators. His office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted as deputy superintendent of police in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed. Police had carried out searches at his residence and seized two pistols and an AK rifle beside a large quantity of ammunition.

NIA raids J&K NGOs for terror funding

Recently in October, NIA aunched a major crackdown on alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and conducted raids on NGOs across 10 locations in Kashmir and one in Bengaluru. According to sources, terror operations were being funded by sourcing funds from foreign countries in the name of the business, religious works, and other social works by these organisations in Jammu and Kashmir. This move occurs after the Parliament tightened the FCRA act further, limiting foreign contribution into NGOs.