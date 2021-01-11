PDP Youth Chief Waheed Ur Rehman Para Sent To 7-day Custody Of Counter Intelligence Wing

In a setback for PDP Youth Wing chief Waheed Ur Rehman Para, a Jammu court on Monday, sent him to 7-day custody of the Counter Intelligence Wing (Kashmir) in connection to his alleged Hizbul Mujahideen links. The CIK had arrested Para, minutes after he received bail from the special NIA court in the same matter. The CIK has filed an open FIR into the case, in which many other aides of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have already been questioned, report sources.

PDP Youth chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para granted bail; re-arrested by counter-insurgency wing

Para granted bail then re-arrested

After being in NIA custody for one-and-half months, PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para was granted bail by Special NIA court on Saturday. Slapped with a surety amount of 1 lakh rupees, Para was arrested by NIA on November 25 for alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen in the ex-J&K police DSP Davinder Singh case. Waheed has been asked to submit his passport to NIA and not to leave J&K without prior permission, as per sources.

Previously, the NIA court had granted permission to the NIA to conduct a lie detection test on Para. NIA Sources report that NIA that Para was allegedly aiding Hizbul activities in South Kashmir in 2019. Para was allegedly in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, state NIA sources.

Standing firmly with arrested PDP Youth Wing chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, party chief Mebooba Mufti asserted that Para had 'no connection whatsoever with ex-J&K police DSP Davinder Singh'. Sharing a video of former Home Minister Rajnath Singh lauding Para for his work strengthening democracy (when the BJP-PDP government was in power in J&K), Mufti said that these were attempts to blackmail & intimidate PDP & other mainstream political parties in J&K. Alluding to Davinder Singh's connection with the J&K admin, she said 'everyone knows at whose behest he worked for'.

NIA chargesheets Davinder Singh & 5 others

In July, NIA filed a charge sheet against former J&K Deputy SP Davinder Singh and 5 others under several IPC sections including Arms Act, according to a press release issued by MHA. The other charge-sheeted are Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Hizbul terrorist Rafi Ahmad Rather, advocate Irfan Shafi Mir and ex-LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani. All of them are still in NIA custody in Jammu. Davinder Singh was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

