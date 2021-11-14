Peddler held with 1 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) A woman was arrested after one kg of Ganja was recovered from her possession here on Saturday, police said.

Pooja Devi, a resident of Rajeev Nagar, looked suspicious after noticing a police team near her house, an official said.

A search led to the recovery of one kg of the narcotic substance from her possession.

The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is on, the official said. PTI TAS MGA MGA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)