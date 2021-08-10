The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the pleas seeking a probe into the Pegasus snooping row to August 16 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to seek instructions from the Centre. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant was hearing petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar, Narendra Mishra, three journalists and the Editors Guild of India. At the outset, the SG informed the court that all petitioners barring TMC leader Yashwant Sinha had served the Centre with a copy of their respective pleas.

The Solicitor General stated, "I would need some time to go through the matters. I need instructions from the government". Once again, the apex court refused to issue notice to the Union government adding that it will take a call on this matter during the next hearing on Monday.

Thereafter, the CJI told the senior counsels appearing for the petitioners, "Any of the petitioners who are interested in the matter and saying things in newspapers, we expect they will answer our queries through a proper debate in the court hall and not outside. If you want to say anything ins social media, Twitter etc., it is your call. But if a debate is going on here, please answer here. Have some respect for the system".

Questioning the belated action on part of the petitioners during the previous hearing, CJI Ramana had observed, "No doubt, the allegations are serious, if the reports are true. Almost two years back, in May 2019, these reports came to light. I don't know if any effort was taken. Persons who have filed the writ petitions are knowledgeable persons, with resources, they should have taken more efforts."

The Pegasus row

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Notably, the NSO Group categorically rubbished these allegations and cast doubts on the reliability of the sources. Making a statement on this issue in Rajya Sabha on July 22, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed the over-the-top allegations. Casting aspersions on the timing of the leak, he asserted that similar claims made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp had no factual basis. A day earlier, the Ministry of Defence clarified that it has done any transaction with the NSO Group.